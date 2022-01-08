iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 562.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $79.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.13.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.