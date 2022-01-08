iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 242,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $158.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.