iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.20 and last traded at C$32.17. Approximately 11,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 26,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.79.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.