iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.62

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 26607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

