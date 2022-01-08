iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Head-To-Head Contrast

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and Allegro MicroSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.96 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -17.00 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 12.54 $17.95 million $0.32 100.53

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iSun and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

iSun currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 526.19%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.72%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats iSun on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

