Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Iteris by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Iteris by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Iteris by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Iteris stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.