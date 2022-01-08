Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Up 28.0% in December

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Iteris stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
