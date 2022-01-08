Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 639,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 947,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:IVAN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 60.2% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,277,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

