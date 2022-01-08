Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 27,176 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 222,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 89.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 320,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 151,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 96.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 530,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 260,611 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

