Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,370 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

NCLH opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

