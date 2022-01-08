Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,173 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

