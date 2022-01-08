Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 592 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

