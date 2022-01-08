Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $187.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.69. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.