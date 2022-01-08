Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,675,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONY. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.74. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

