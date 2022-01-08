Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

