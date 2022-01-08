James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $48.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. James River Group has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $55.07.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 86.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.