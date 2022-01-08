Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BeyondSpring in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $4.53 on Friday. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

