Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

