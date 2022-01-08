Jefferies Financial Group Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $355.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.17.

Shares of TEAM opened at $303.71 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.81 and a 200-day moving average of $361.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after purchasing an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

