Jefferies Financial Group Trims LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Target Price to $17.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

LZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of LZ stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,850.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 47.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 514,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 164,310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 155.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 62,160 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.