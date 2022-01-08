Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 1.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Atlassian worth $2,880,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after buying an additional 700,132 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,536,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.17.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

