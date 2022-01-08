Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 334.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,016,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Okta by 68.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 71.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $196.67 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.75 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

