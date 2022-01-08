Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,911 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $236,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

