Jennison Associates LLC Sells 51,786 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,143,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,786 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of MetLife worth $194,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

