Jennison Associates LLC Sells 536,132 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,228,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536,132 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.49% of Twilio worth $1,987,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio stock opened at $230.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.55 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

