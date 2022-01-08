Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JRONY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

