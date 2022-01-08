JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,578 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 8,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of NEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

