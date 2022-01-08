JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 306 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi by 47.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

