JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 487 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 121.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Stephens increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.39.

Shares of DFS opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.