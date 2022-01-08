JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1,358.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in UGI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 22.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

