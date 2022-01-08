JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $118,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 99,952 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $60.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

