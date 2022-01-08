JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $166.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $166.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.