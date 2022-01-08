JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.83 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

