JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.