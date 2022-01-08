Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

NYSE:JCI opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

