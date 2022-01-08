Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

