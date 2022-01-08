JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leoni has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €9.95 ($11.31).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €10.80 ($12.27) on Wednesday. Leoni has a twelve month low of €6.54 ($7.43) and a twelve month high of €18.50 ($21.02). The firm has a market cap of $352.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.41 and a 200 day moving average of €13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

