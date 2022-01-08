JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,400 ($18.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,528 ($20.59) on Tuesday. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.72). The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,675.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,525.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

