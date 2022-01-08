JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 71,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 16,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $165.33. 120,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,951,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

