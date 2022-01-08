JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $10.65 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 5,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,873 shares of company stock worth $459,215,598. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,749.65. 14,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,239. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,922.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,808.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.