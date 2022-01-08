JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Hits $12.40 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and $503,544.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00079132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.82 or 0.07632145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.00 or 0.99977177 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007255 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

