Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,666.00

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,666 ($49.40) and last traded at GBX 3,688 ($49.70), with a volume of 30495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,833.50 ($51.66).

Several research firms have weighed in on JET. Barclays lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,930 ($120.33) to GBX 8,910 ($120.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.32) to GBX 6,527 ($87.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,935.18 ($120.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,581.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,695.55.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

