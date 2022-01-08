JustInvest LLC Acquires 2,598 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BX stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About The Blackstone Group
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.
The Blackstone Group Company Profile
