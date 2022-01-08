JustInvest LLC Acquires 2,821 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $67.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

