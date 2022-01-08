JustInvest LLC Acquires 665 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $323.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

