JustInvest LLC Buys 2,172 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

