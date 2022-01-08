JustInvest LLC Buys 580 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $756.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $804.70 and its 200-day moving average is $784.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $499.43 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

