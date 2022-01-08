JustInvest LLC Buys 833 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Amundi bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQV opened at $256.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.43 and a 200-day moving average of $255.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

