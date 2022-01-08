JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.77 and its 200 day moving average is $191.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

