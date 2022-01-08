JustInvest LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,597.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,728.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,767.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,005.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

