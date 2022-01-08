JustInvest LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after buying an additional 471,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

SO stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,975. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

